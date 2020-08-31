Variety

How to access free content on Netflix without an account

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

A support page live on the Netflix website details how users can watch free content without an account which can be accessed through the link netflix.com/watch-free

Netflix is offering select content including movies and TV show episodes for free in India even without an account. Users can watch select Netflix Original movies and TV episodes online for free to “get a peek” at the content offered by the streaming platform as a promotional experience. The promo is for users across the globe, including in India.

The feature has been live for a while, Gadgets360 reported. It was initially spotted by OnlyTech over the weekend.

“We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” Netflix said in a statement as quoted by Gadgets360.

A support page on the Netflix website details how users can watch free content without an account which can be accessed through the link netflix.com/watch-free.

No sign-up required

“You can watch some of the great TV shows and movies from Netflix for free at netflix.com/watch-free. Choose from a variety of TV shows and movies that are available to watch now for free. You don’t have to sign-up or register, you can just press play and watch,” Netflix said.

This content can only be accessed on a computer or Android device; iOS browsers are not supported.

In India, the streaming giant is currently offering the first episode from its popular shows for free. These shows include Stranger Things, Grace and Frankie, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, When They See Us, Love is Blind, and Our Planet. It is also offering free access to movies such as Murder Mystery, Bird Box and The Two Popes. The platform will keep updating the selection, it said.

