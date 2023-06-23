The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to pull out the circulation of ₹2,000 notes from the market. Amazon Pay can reduce the pain of getting rid of ₹2,000 notes and here’s how.

Unload ₹2,000 notes with Amazon Pay

An individual can now unload ₹2,000 notes to Amazon delivery agent at COD, as per reports. Next, the delivery agent will load cash directly to the consumer’s Amazon Pay wallet at the doorstep. The service is being called as Cash Load at Doorstep. One can also do it for other denominations.

The loaded cash in Amazon Pay wallet can be transferred to others or banks, as per convenience. Note, an user can transact up to ₹50,000 per month into their wallet. The service is applicable to the ones who have their KYC done.

The money deposited to Amazon Pay account can be used for mobile recharges, sending to vendor, or any other transactions.