Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai are the Indian cities with the most bookings in 2022, while the country experienced a 44 per cent spike in booking demand during the Christmas week compared to 2021, according to OYO Travelopedia 2022.

Destinations such as Goa, Hyderabad, Puri, Manali, and Kolkata emerged as top choices for travelers during the year. According to OYO’s data, Uttar Pradesh became the most visited State in 2022.

Smaller towns and cities such as Hathras, Srinagar in Uttarakhand, Sasaram, Karaikudi, and Tenali observed the highest increase in bookings in 2022 compared to 2021, while June 4, 2022, saw the most bookings in a single day in 2022.

“Travel has bounced back with a sharp recovery curve. We have invested significant time in understanding the pulse of the post-pandemic travellers and have made strides on the customer experience front by launching truly beneficial features for our users. This year, we observed that travellers wanted to make the most of their holidays and extended their long weekends. Globally, leisure destinations are leading the travel recovery curve, while in India, we’re seeing business travel also significantly contribute to the sector,” said Shreerang Godbole, Global Chief Service Officer, OYO.

International travel

Luxembourg, one of the 10 provinces of Belgium, has emerged as Europe’s favourite travel destination in 2022, according to OYO’s insights. The data analysis further reveals that most bookings made on the OYO Vacation Homes brand platforms originated from Denmark.

In the US, Texas was the most travelled state in 2022 for OYO customers, while Houston, St. Louis, Missouri, Markham, Durham (North Carolina), and Oklahoma City were the most booked destinations in the country. London, Plymouth, Middlesbrough, Leicester, and Brighton took the top spot as the UK’s favourite holiday destinations in 2022.

In Indonesia, as per OYO’s booking trends, Bandung, Bali, Yogyakarta, Malang, and Lampung have emerged as the top five leisure destinations in 2022. The most popular leisure tourist hotspots in Malaysia include Malacca, George Town, Kundasang, the Cameron Highlands, and Langkawi.