The Information & Broadcasting Ministry is learnt to have summoned a senior executive of Netflix India over its latest series, ‘IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack’, after it stirred a row over the portrayal of the depiction of hijackers. Sources said that the government is examining the issue and has sought explanation from the streaming major.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series depicts the hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi. The series stirred controversy after its release. Some social media users have accused the makers of inaccurately depicting the hijackers’ codenames, which associates them with a certain religious community, in front of the passengers.

“They should take care not to hurt the sentiments of the people of the nation. Indian culture and civilisation should always be respected,” a senior government official said.

Some social media used hashtags such as #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814 o X and claimed that the filmmakers used pseudonyms for the hijackers to “whitewash” their religious identities.

However, some other users pointed to a government statement issued on January 6, 2000, and available on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs. According to the statement, ”to the passengers....these hijackers came to be known as....Chief, Doctor, Burger, Bhola and Shankar.”