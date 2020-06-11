Iconic Chacha Chaudhary to make debut on OTT platform

Besides its success on the small screen, Chacha Chaudhary has today has grown into a 360-degree brand with more than 500 titles published, 250,000 books sold to date, comics published in 5 languages, massive exposure through 35 newspapers in 10 languages and free E-comics on Google’s free wi-fi in 100 railway stations in 18 languages.

Chacha Chaudhary has been an integral part of India’s pop culture since it was first created by legendary cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma in 1971. The adaptation of the comic book into an animated series was championed by Toonz, with the vision to develop Chacha as the number one animation IP from India. Season 1 of the series was launched on Disney in June 2019 following an exclusive TV deal with Toonz.

“We are really excited about Chacha Chaudhary boarding the OTT platform for the first time which will give an opportunity for the complete family to relive, entertain, and engage with Chacha & Sabu. And to have Disney+ Hotstar VIP as our OTT partner for the series is like the icing on the cake. Toonz’s relationship with Disney goes back many years, and this partnership has reinforced it further,” said P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group.

Meanwhile, the second season of the series will also be aired on the Disney Kids Channels in India, following the exceptional reception from children across the country for season 1. The production has begun for brand new episodes of the show, which will include 52 episodes of 11 minutes and will be aired across Disney Kids Channels network in India, besides the Disney+ Hotstar VIP platform.

Toonz Media Group has signed an exclusive deal for Chacha Chaudhary series with Disney+ Hotstar VIP, introducing the most iconic Indian cartoon hero and brand on the OTT platform for the first time.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!