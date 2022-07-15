IIT Madras emerges as India’s premier higher education institute

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is not only the best engineering college in the country, but also the best educational institution overall, according to the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) — Indian Rankings 2022, released on Friday.

IITs dominated the NIRF list, bagging seven of the top 10 rankings in the overall category. The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, was ranked second in the overall category, with a slew of IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati) claiming the next five positions. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru University were ranked ninth and tenth respectively. In the ‘Research Institutions’ category, IISc took the first spot followed by IIT Madras.

Announcing the NIRF rankings for 2022, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the vision to make sure that higher educational institutions should be able to showcase their outstanding performance to the young aspirants. The 21st Century will be called knowledge-based economy, which will be primarily because of innovation, entrepreneurship and digitalisation. India holds over 40 per cent of digital transactions in global trade, he added.

On behalf of IIT Madras, Director of the institute, V Kamakoti, accompanied by Manu Santhanam, Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, received the award. Kamakoti dedicated the achievement to all the students, staff and faculty of the institute, giving special thanks to all the frontline workers who kept the institute ticking during the Covid times.

The NIRF process gives detailed feedback regarding strengths and weaknesses. “While we will continue to leverage on our strengths we will address the weaknesses to march forward,” he said.

College category

Meanwhile, in the colleges category, institutions from Delhi and Chennai continue to dominate the national ranking with a strong performance. For the last five years, Delhi’s Miranda House has been topping the list while there is a stiff competition among Hindu College of Delhi, Presidency College and Loyola College of Chennai to be in the top five.

This year, Hindu College took second place; Presidency College third; Loyola College fourth and Lady Shri Ram College for Women fifth. In 2020, the same set of colleges topped the top five list with St Stephen’s College of Delhi ranked fourth but it did not figure among the top five in the subsequent years.