IIT-H brings out historical narrative of Begum Hayat Bakshi with virtual reality

Virtual Reality (VR) and animation film techniques have been fused to bring alive the story of Hayat Bakshi Begum, the most known and powerful women of the Golconda Kingdom of the Medieval Deccan.

The 360 degrees VR animation film titled ‘Ma Saheba-The queen of Hyderabad’, made by the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), will be presented at the upcoming Design Week in the HICC during October 11-12.

The IITH has created a VR Experience for an oral historical narrative of Begum Hayat Bakshi, who has contributed to three generations of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It’s a story reflecting women empowerment too.

Virtual Reality (VR) is one of the latest technologies in filmmaking. An advantage of VR is its 360-degree immersive experience. Using the premier technology in immersion, IIT Hyderabad has developed a virtual exploratory landscape which lets the user experience the historical monuments of Qutb Shahi like never before, say the makers of the film.

The use of virtual reality-based technology to preserve and explore history is a method that provides results with almost lifelike experiences.

According to Deepak John Mathew, Head, Dept of Design at the IIT, “ The objective is to create a Visual Model of the monuments in India. This is the first attempt in this series. It will be exhibited at the airport as well as HICC during the Conference. This is a fusion of art and technology”.

The technology enables the viewer to visit the majestic tombs of the Qutb Shahi from the comfort of their own location, interacting with the landscape as if almost they were physically present there. The installation aims at raising awareness about the intricate history of Hyderabad, while it also helps in encouraging virtual tourism.

Explaining the making of the film, he said the Department of Design undertook a high-resolution scan of the Qutub Shahi tomb complex. Using the VR headset at the airport, one would be able to experience the architectural magnificence of the tombs, which include that of the founder of Hyderabad, Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah.