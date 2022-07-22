in-faq Quiz: Made to order brands

1. Which hugely popular boy band of the 1980s and the early 1990s were originally called Nynuk before they changed their name to the title of a rap song written by founding member Donnie Wahlburg for their first album?

2. Which band was formed as a result of Bob and Chris Herbert placing an advertisement in February 1994 in the trade paper ‘The Stage’, looking to audition singers for an all-female band?

3. Ricky Martin was one of the most successful solo acts of the 1990s and early 2000s. However, he first attained fame after he teamed up with a legendary Puerto Rican boy band when he was just 12. Name the band, which had a reunion concert in 2019?

4. What was the name of the Indian pop group formed in 2002 by the winners of the first season of Channel V’s show, Popstars?

5. The name of which ubiquitous boy band literally means Bulletproof Boy Scouts in their local language. They chose the name to reflect their mission of deflecting unhealthy stereotypes expected of young people in their country?

6. Which group comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, got their name from an outdoor flea market in Orlando, Florida, which was a popular teen hangout?

7. Which group, once touted as the American answer to the Beatles, was created to star in an American situation comedy about a rock ‘n’ roll band which aired on NBC from 1966 to 1968? The name of the group was also the name of the show.

8. Which American band, put together originally as a modern burlesque troupe with Carla Kama and Christina Applegate, had a huge hit in 2009 with a remade version of AR Rahman’s “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire?

9. Which hugely successful solo artiste started his musical career at the age of 16 with the band Take That and was asked to leave because of issues with alcohol and cocaine?

10. SB19 is an Asian Boy Band that debuted in 2018 with a line up of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin, and was the first South East Asian act nominated in the Billboard Music Charts for the Top Social Artist category. From which country do they hail?

Answers

1. New Kids on the Block

2. The Spice Girls

3. Menudo

4. Viva, which featured Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat, Neha Bhasin and Anushka Manchanda

5. Bangtan Sonyeodan, more commonly known as BTS, from South Korea

6. Backstreet Boys

7. The Monkees, featuring Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork and Mickey Dolenz. They had a huge hit with I’m a Believer’

8. The Pussycat Dolls

9. Robbie Williams

10. The Philippines, their brand of music is known as Pinoy Pop or P-Pop