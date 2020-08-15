Independence Day: PM Modi continues ‘safa’ tradition; opts for saffron, cream turban

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Continuing his tradition of donning flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Red Fort here on Saturday.
The prime minister paired the ‘safa’ with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last year, Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.
For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban with green at the tail.
In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.
The prime minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.
From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ‘safa’, Modi’s eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.
Known otherwise to witness a bustling crowd, the annual grand Independence Day event at the Red Fort was scaled down this year in keeping with prescribed safety protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19 that has wreaked havoc across the world.
