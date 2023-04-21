India captain Rohit Sharma has been roped in by JioCinema, the digital media rights holder of IPL. He will work closely with the team at JioCinema, collaborating on a “shared vision that is focused on making sports viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives.”, the company added.

“He will take JioCinema’s digital-first proposition for all premium sports properties nationwide expanding the fan base,” the statement added.

“Rohit Sharma embodies the spirit of sportsmanship, and unmatched leadership, representing the values that fans and players alike hold dear.Our presentation of sports and the ongoing TATA IPL have a synergy in Rohit’s ability to connect with fans, and this partnership is a natural extension to our quest in leading India on a path that represents an exciting future,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“JioCinema is leading the way in transforming how sports is consumed in India across mobile phones and connected TV. The remarkable range of choices it provides fans is truly empowering. I am very pleased to associate with JioCinema and be part of this journey,” said Sharma.

JioCinema garnered over 550 crore views in the first two weeks of streaming IPL. It clocked peak concurrency of over 2.4 crore viewers in the recent Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.