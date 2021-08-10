India tops in highest engagement on Facebook during Tokyo Olympics

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
India has topped the list of countries with the highest engagement on Facebook about the Tokyo Olympics 2020 during the course of the Games, according to recent data released by the social media major.
Facebook recently shared some key trends and data during the period July 23-August 8, 2021, on Facebook and Instagram as the Tokyo Olympics came to a close with India winning seven medals in its highest ever Olympics tally.
India has outranked countries such as the US and Brazil as the loudest countries engaging about the Olympics over the course of the Games. The Philippines came in fourth, followed by Mexico.
The top three days that had the most Olympics conversation globally on Facebook were- August 7, the day when Neeraj Chopra won gold for India and Team USA basketball won gold, followed by July 28 (the day after Simone Biles withdrew from the gymnastics team competition) and August 2 (Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu win gold in badminton).
Chopra was also the second most mentioned athlete on the platform globally.
Other most mentioned athletes on Facebook were Simone Biles (American artistic gymnast), Neeraj Chopra, Hidilyn Diaz (Filipino weightlifter), Suni Lee (American artistic gymnast) and Tom Daley (British diver).
The most mentioned sports on Facebook over the course of the Games globally were track and field, gymnastics, rowing, boxing and swimming.
On Instagram, athletes gained more than 75 million followers over the course of the Games and drove more than 410 million interactions. They posted more than 300,000 stories on Instagram over the course of the Games.
Among Indian athletes, Chopra gained the highest number of followers since the start of the Olympics (+28,70,814), followed by PV Sindhu (+702,778) and MC Mary Kom (+270,104).
In terms of athletes who gained the most Instagram followers over the course of the Games globally, Chopra also came in second with 2.6 million followers, a 1,900 per cent increase.
He was also the most mentioned athlete on Instagram over the course of the Games globally, followed by Biles, Leal (skateboarding, Brazil), Greysia Polii (badminton, Indonesia) and Apriyani Rahayu (badminton, Indonesia).
Tai Tzu-ying’s post thanking everyone for their support while she competed in Tokyo was the Facebook post from an athlete that drove the most interactions over the course of the Games, with over 1.3 million interactions.
Rayssa Leal’s video of her skateboarding journey is the most-liked video on Instagram from an athlete over the course of the Games, with more than 11 million views.
