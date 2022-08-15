India@75: Google celebrates India’s 75th Independence Day with a doodle

Google has marked India’s 75th Independence Day with a doodle, illustrated by a Kerala-based guest artist Neethi.

The illustration depicted people celebrating independence by flying kites, which Google said in its blog post is the longstanding symbol of independence. “Indian revolutionaries once flew kites with slogans to protest British rule. Since then, recreational and competitive kite flying has become one of Independence Day’s most popular traditions,” Google said.

“One of our fondest memories, the age-old tradition of kite-flying has been integral to the Indian Independence Day festivities,” artist Neethi said.

“My artwork depicts the culture around kites — from the craft of creating bright beautiful kites to the cheerful experience of a community coming together. Kites are also an outlet for artistic expression- many of them carry trendy motifs or even social messages. I have drawn kites depicting our national colours, a message of love and commemorating the 75 years of Indian independence,” Neethi added.

Celebrating the historic day, government offices and monuments in the country have also been decked up in tricolour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time and offered tributes to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

