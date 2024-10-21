Films released in September grossed ₹1,066 crore at the domestic box office, making it the third-best month so far this year, though lower than August collections at ₹1,304 crore as per a report released by Ormax Media. From the lows seen in July (₹575 crore), the box office collections seem to be on a recovery path with September termed as a ‘good month’ in the report.

With a combined share of nearly 60 per cent, Devara Part 1 and The Greatest Of All Time dominated the box office in the month of September, as no other film touched the ₹100-crore mark. Also, only the Malayalam film A.R.M crossed the ₹50-crore mark, the report added.

Devara Part 1, with gross collections of ₹337 crore across languages, was the top film of September. Tumbbad emerged as the highest-grossing re-release of all time at the domestic box office, collecting ₹40 crore, which is more than twice the box office of its original release, the report added.

However, the cumulative box office for January-September releases was estimated at about ₹7,949 crore, which is 9.5 per cent less than the same period in 2023. As of September 2024, four out of the top 10 films of the year came from Telugu cinema. Devara Part 1 became the latest addition to this list, which also includes Kalki 2898 AD, HanuMan, and Guntur Kaaram, the report noted.

In the January-September period, Hindi movies’ share of Indian box office collections was estimated at 37 per cent, down from 40 per cent in the January-August period. This was due to a weaker content pipeline, where the holdover August release Stree 2 dominated. Telugu movies’ share was at 21 per cent, while Tamil movies’ share was pegged at 15 per cent during the January-September period. Malayalam movies share was estimated at 12 per cent, while Hollywood flicks’ share was at about 8 per cent.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit