Indian seeds to be stored in Global Seed Vault

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
This experiment reads like a sci-fi. How about storing seeds, which the mankind depends on for survival, in a secret place — somewhere near North Pole — to save them in case of apocalypse or an act of god.
India is playing a crucial role in this experiment as the ICRISAT is contributing four seeds to be stored in this 100-year experiment that seeks to test the resilience of seeds. It will provide future generations information about the viability of seeds and the importance of regeneration to keep up with vitality.
Though storing seeds in vaults is not a new concept, this new experiment by preeminent agricultural research institutes across the world is highly interesting.
Genebanks of six global research institutions including ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics) have begun a 100-year experiment at the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in a quest to know how long seeds live.
The secret Global Seed Vault in question is located deep inside a mountain on a remote island in the Svalbard archipelago, which is midway between mainland Norway and the North Pole.
“The experiment could prove crucial for effective restoration of the world’s food resources someday. Data from seeds of 13 crops, four of which will be provided by ICRISAT’s genebank in India, will be collected during the experiment,” said Vania Azevedo, Head of ICRISAT’s RS Paroda Genebank, in a statement. She added, “ICRISAT will bring seeds of chickpea, groundnut, pearl millet and pigeonpea to the experiment during 2022-23. The seeds will be tested initially before being put in the vault for storage at -18 degree Celsius,”
“They will be taken out for testing once every decade during the course of the next 100 years to determine longevity,” said Azevedo.
In the kick-off event that began on Thursday, the first set of seeds of barley, pea, wheat and lettuce produced by the German genebank IPK in Gatersleben were deposited in the vault.
“Over the next three years, six institutions will be placing seeds of other crops into the vault for the experiment,” said the ICRISAT executive. ICRISAT (India) is contributing groundnut, chickpea, pearl millet and pigeonpea.
Others include National Rice Seed Storage Laboratory for Genetic Resources (Thailand) – rice;Instituto Nacional de Investigação Agrária (Portugal) – maize; and Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária (Brazil) – soybean.
The researchers will study how long can the seeds can germinate when stored in standard storage norms.
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Before trading, study the commodity market to avoid unnecessary risk and losses
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...