Indian singer Prateek Kuhad part of Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2019 list

Air pollution, an emergency
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
Indian singer Prateek Kuhad’s song “cold/mess” has made it to former US President Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2019 line-up.
The list, shared by Obama on Twitter on Monday, has 35 songs which includes “Hello Sunshine” by rock legend Bruce Springsteen, “Show Me Love” of Alicia Keys featuring Miguel and “Go” by the band Black Eyed Peas.
“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” the ex POTUS captioned the list.
Featuring actors Zoya Hussain and Jim Sarbh, Kuhad’s “cold/mess” featured on number 22 and the Delhi-based singer said he was honoured by the gesture.
“This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how ‘cold/mess’ even reached him but thank you @barackobama, thank you universe. I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour,” Kuhad replied on Obama’s tweet.
Sarbh also gave a shout-out to the singer on Twitter.
Previously, Obama shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “Fleabag” season two, limited series “Unbelievable”, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s genre-defying class drama “Parasite”.
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
From baby steps in 2001, India has come a long way in the green building movement. The Indian Green Building ...
We are finally stepping in to 2020, the year that seemed far in to the future. So far away that many companies ...
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...