Indian singles and love in the time of Covid

The pandemic might have shrunk the size of the weddings but it could not stop Indian singles in their pursuit of finding a soulmate. According to online matchmaking platform BharatMatrimony, Indian singles have sent 177 interest every minute, accounting for over a billion interest to the profiles of their interest in 2021.

Trust factor

As per Online Matrimony Trends Report 2021 report, ready-to-marry singles sent two lakh messages every day to prospects.

While men saw about 184 profiles of women per month, women saw 158 profiles of men. Trust factor played a major role in these searches with women profiles with verified government IDs witnessing 37 per cent higher interest from men than profiles without any government IDs. Similarly, men with verified government ID received 34 per cent more response.

The BharatMatrimony report also revealed that singles are increasingly taking the decision to search for a life partner on their own with more than 70 per cent of the nearly four million singles self-registering. Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune are top cities in terms of registration by singles. Meanwhile, the US, Canada, UK, UAE, Australia and Singapore are the top countries.

Women step up

Interestingly, the report found that women have been increasingly taking the marriage decision into their hands as their active expression of interest to male members saw a more than 30 per cent jump over pre-Covid levels. During the year, women engagement on the BharatMatrimony app jumped by 60 per cent.

While 15 per cent of women were fine with NRI matches, only 5 per cent men were interested in an NRI partner, the report found.

In terms of education, the top degrees listed by both men and women were B Tech, BE, MBA, Bachelors in Arts, Science and Commerce.

“As the pandemic challenge eased a bit, singles and families responded positively, with renewed interest in looking for a life partner and moving conversations forward. Increasingly, singles want to be in control of the choices they make in life, especially when it comes to important decisions like finding a life partner. High self-registrations at 70 per cent and the 30 per cent-plus spike in women making the first move speak volumes about the same,” Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com, said in a press release.