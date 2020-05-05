Indians battling lockdown blues with more music: Report

A report by music app Gaana revealed that the country’s love for music is the highest it has been in a while.

The study has incorporated listening patterns of more than 150 million Indians, revealed a 13 per cent rise in music consumption across India, with a notable 12 per cent spike in romantic playlist streams across all age groups. There has been a 14 per cent increase in devotional playlists - even among 18-24-year-olds.

Besides romance and spirituality, there has been a whopping 26 per cent surge in workout playlists as people are bringing their gyms home. And, a 24 per cent surge in motivational or self-help podcasts as they are keeping themselves focused to power through the odds, the company mentioned in its official release.

In terms of artist picks, Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Pritam, and Badshah emerged as the most popular Indian artists, and Justin Beiber, Alan Walker, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran were the most popular global artists.

Commenting on the report, Gaana CEO Prashant Agarwal stated in the official release: “We are humbled to be able to help our fellow Indians beat their boredom & anxiety and feel more optimistic about life. This is clear from the amount of Bollywood, Punjabi Pop, Indipop, Telugu Film Music and Regional Pop songs people are streaming from the comfort of their homes, as streaming on WiFi has also grown by leaps and bounds. We believe this is a time for us to stand united in our effort to enjoy the simple things we value in our lives.”