Indians battling lockdown blues with more music: Report

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
A report by music app Gaana revealed that the country’s love for music is the highest it has been in a while.
The study has incorporated listening patterns of more than 150 million Indians, revealed a 13 per cent rise in music consumption across India, with a notable 12 per cent spike in romantic playlist streams across all age groups. There has been a 14 per cent increase in devotional playlists - even among 18-24-year-olds.
Besides romance and spirituality, there has been a whopping 26 per cent surge in workout playlists as people are bringing their gyms home. And, a 24 per cent surge in motivational or self-help podcasts as they are keeping themselves focused to power through the odds, the company mentioned in its official release.
In terms of artist picks, Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Pritam, and Badshah emerged as the most popular Indian artists, and Justin Beiber, Alan Walker, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran were the most popular global artists.
Commenting on the report, Gaana CEO Prashant Agarwal stated in the official release: “We are humbled to be able to help our fellow Indians beat their boredom & anxiety and feel more optimistic about life. This is clear from the amount of Bollywood, Punjabi Pop, Indipop, Telugu Film Music and Regional Pop songs people are streaming from the comfort of their homes, as streaming on WiFi has also grown by leaps and bounds. We believe this is a time for us to stand united in our effort to enjoy the simple things we value in our lives.”
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...