It will be a first on two counts -- India will soon have a Constitution Museum, which is coming up at the OP Jindal Global University (JGU) Campus in Sonipat in Haryana; and, visitors to the museum will be assisted by the country’s first museum tour guide robot.

A prototype of the robot was showcased at a press meet on Wednesday.

The university in collaboration with IIT Madras has developed the semi-humanoid guide robot for the newly established Constitution museum and the Rights and Freedoms Academy at the JGU campus. The initiative celebrates 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India and will be inaugurated on November 26.

The robot will provide enhanced visitor engagement through advanced technology called SAMVID (Smart Assistant for Museum Visitors and Interactive Display).

The SAMVID project will utilise advanced language models. Guided tours by the robot will provide detailed information about the exhibits, including profiles of every member of the Constituent Assembly and the pivotal contributions to the Constitution.

C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU, said the SAMVID project aims to redefine how visitors experience the Constitution Museum. This is aimed at fostering greater appreciation for the country’s constitutional journey through the use of technology.

According to Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head, RBG Labs, Department of Engineering, IIT Madras, who is coordinating the project, the collaboration between the two institutions will enrich the experience of museum visitors.