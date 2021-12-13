India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the Miss Universe at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 held in Eilat, Israel. The event was live-streamed globally.

Crown comes home after 21 years

She brought home the crown, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year old model from Punjab is the third Indian to have won the title of Miss Universe after actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Paraguay and South Africa were the first and second runner-ups.

Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.

In her final statement, on being asked what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face,Sandhu said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide.”

“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu began her journey in pageantry at the age of 17 and has previously been crowned Miss Diva 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.