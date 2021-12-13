India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the Miss Universe at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 held in Eilat, Israel. The event was live-streamed globally.
She brought home the crown, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year old model from Punjab is the third Indian to have won the title of Miss Universe after actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.
Paraguay and South Africa were the first and second runner-ups.
Sandhu was presented the crown by Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico.
In her final statement, on being asked what advice she would give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face,Sandhu said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide.”
“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today,” Sandhu said.
Sandhu began her journey in pageantry at the age of 17 and has previously been crowned Miss Diva 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...