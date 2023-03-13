Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is elated and proud with “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster movie RRR winning the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars.

“Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars,” he stated on Twitter.

On “The Elephant Whisperers” bagging the Oscar for the Best Short Documentary Film, the Prime Minister tweeted, ”Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars.”

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of 'The Elephant Whisperers' for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscarshttps://t.co/S3J9TbJ0OP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Stating that the documentary is a heartwarming story of love and co-existence in harmony with nature, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur added, ”It’s a beautiful story of Bomman, Belli & baby elephant Raghu set in Tamil Nadu.”

“Thrilled that Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards ! Congrats!,” he added.

The Minister added that it’s a proud moment for India as #RRR creates history by becoming the first Indian production to bag an Academy Award in the ‘Best Song” category. “Naatu Naatu has struck a chord all around the world!

“The power of Indian content has captured the hearts of audiences globally; the @RRRMovie team @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani have mesmerised with their cinematic art & left everyone spellbound with their song!,” he added.

The Elephant Whisperers, which was directed by Kartiki Gonsalves follows a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary- Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Government of Tamil Naidu said that the documentary also tells the world about the great strides being made in India and in Tamil Nadu in elephant conservation. “It is also a celebration of our unsung heroes. A proud moment for Tamil Nadu Forest Department ,” she added.

