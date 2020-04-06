India’s power demand fell by 32000 MW within 20 minutes on April 5

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
India witnessed a plunge in the demand of power last night when people lit diyas and candles, and shut the lights off after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised them to do so.
This has been confirmed by the power ministry.
R.K Singh, Minister of State Power and New & Renewable Energy, posted on Twitter: “Demand in the grid came down by 32000 MW within a few minutes but the frequency and voltage were maintained within the normal range. The drop in national demand by 32000 megawatts shows a huge response of the nation to the call of the Prime Minister.”
He further stated that his family also participated in the drive on Sunday. He tweeted: “While I was away with my officers monitoring the grid at the National Power Monitoring Centre during #9pm9minutes my family members were all together lighting diyas of hope and positivity for all of us.”
PM Modi, on Friday, addressed the nation and urged citizens to light lamps and candles at 9 pm for nine minutes in order to stand in solidarity against the novel coronavirus that is spreading across the nation.
However, people also burned crackers, played devotional songs, and take out a rally bearing a torch to extend support to the Prime Minister.
