Indo-Pak World Cup face-off is Star draw for top-dollar ad billing

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
With Indian cricket fans keenly awaiting the ‘mother of all battles’ — the upcoming India-Pakistan World Cup match, which is expected to garner the highest number of eyeballs — Star Sports is learnt to be charging ₹20-25 lakh per 10 seconds for last-minute ad spot buys.
According to media buyers, while on an average ad slots have been sold at ₹8-10 lakh per 10 seconds for the World Cup packages, ad slots on India matches have been sold at ₹15-18 lakh per 10 seconds.
Sudhir Kumar, Director, Offline Media, DCMN India, said, “The broadcaster kept about 10-15 per cent of ad inventory of the India-Pakistan match to sell it at a premium for last-minute spot buys. After all, there is a lot of buzz around the match since it’s between the two rival nations and will be played out on prime time on a Sunday.”
Overall, Star is looking to rake in ₹1,500-2,000 crore from the World Cup and has signed on as many as 50 advertisers for the event.
Sujata Dwibedy, Group Trading Director, Amplifi, Dentsu Aegis Network India, added, “Star Sports is expected to earn nearly 20-25 per cent higher in terms of ad revenues from the India-Pakistan match compared to other India matches. The broadcaster has largely sold the ad inventory under various package deals.”
Under package deals, a majority of advertisers have already bought ad spots across all matches; or only India matches; or India matches along with some non-India matches, depending on their strategy, said media buyers. Only a few brands are said to have come on board in the past few days for the India-Pakistan match at such hefty price points for last-minute spot buys.
Advertisers do not get billed by the broadcaster at the end of the tournament for ad spots for washed-out matches.
The broadcaster could also look at compensating advertisers for washed-out matches by giving them ad spots on other India matches or matches of significance such as semi-finals, said a senior executive with a media buying firm.
Another media planner added that Star India has bought a comprehensive insurance cover for the World Cup to make up for the losses from washed-out matches.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor