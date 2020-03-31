Infosys Foundation, Narayana Health open 100-bed Covid-19 quarantine facility for underprivileged

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, and hospital chain Narayana Health has launched a 100-room quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.

The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, provide regular monitoring by doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City, and essential medication free of cost.

Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation had announced its commitment of ₹100 crore to help the Centre with Covid-19 relief efforts.

Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said: “Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because not only can they not afford proper treatment, but they also lose their livelihood when dealing with the illness. This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment. We are thankful to Narayana Health City for their partnership and the thoughtfulness of this initiative.”

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, said: “We are pleased to partner with Infosys Foundation to open this 100-room quarantine facility for underprivileged patients. Providing safe spaces with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves will play a big role in India’s fight against Covid-19, and we thank Infosys Foundation for their support in this endeavour.”