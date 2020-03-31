Infosys Foundation, Narayana Health open 100-bed Covid-19 quarantine facility for underprivileged

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, and hospital chain Narayana Health has launched a 100-room quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.
The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, provide regular monitoring by doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City, and essential medication free of cost.
Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation had announced its commitment of ₹100 crore to help the Centre with Covid-19 relief efforts.
Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said: “Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because not only can they not afford proper treatment, but they also lose their livelihood when dealing with the illness. This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment. We are thankful to Narayana Health City for their partnership and the thoughtfulness of this initiative.”
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, said: “We are pleased to partner with Infosys Foundation to open this 100-room quarantine facility for underprivileged patients. Providing safe spaces with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves will play a big role in India’s fight against Covid-19, and we thank Infosys Foundation for their support in this endeavour.”
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...