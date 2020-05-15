INOX slams 'Gulabo Sitabo's' OTT premiere announcement

Multiplex chain INOX theatres on Thursday released a statement against “a production house’s” decision to take their film directly to an OTT platform skipping a theatrical release.

Though the production house has not been named, the statement is likely in reference to the announcement by the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo. The makers on Thursday announced that the film will directly be premiering on Amazon Prime and will not release in theatres.

"INOX would like to express extreme displeasure and disappointment on an announcement made by a production house today, to release their movie directly on an OTT platform by skipping the theatrical window run,” the company said in its official statement.

"The decision of the production house to deviate from the globally prevalent content windowing practice is alarming and disconcerting,” it said.

Gulabo Sitabo makers on Thursday announced that the film will skip theatres and premier directly on streaming service Amazon Prime on June 12.

“This June 12 join us first-day first show for #WorldPremiereOnPrime of Gulabo Sitabo! They say opposites attract. In this case, to wreck things up,” Amazon Prime India tweeted from their official account.

The film produced by Rising Sun Films co-run by Sircar and Kino Works had decided to skip a theatrical release, owing to theatres being shut with no reopening in sight in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

INOX has slammed the decision stating that such actions will have a negative impact on the “mutually beneficial” partnership of content creators and theatres.

“Cinemas and content creators have always been into mutually beneficial partnerships where one’s action provided a fillip to other’s revenues,” INOX said.

"In these troubled times, it is disturbing to see one of the partners not interested in continuing the mutually beneficial relationship, especially when the need of the hour is to stand shoulder to shoulder with each other and bring the film industry back to its vibrant best. Such acts, though isolated, vitiate the atmosphere of mutual partnership and paint these content producers as fair-weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners," the statement further read.

The company said that it will now examine its options, and reserves all rights with retributive measures, in "dealing with such fair-weather friends".

"INOX would like to urge all content creators not to skip the theatrical run, and stay with the age-old and established windowing pattern, which is in the best interests of all stakeholders in the value chain," the multiplex chain said.