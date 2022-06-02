Interior Designers’ showcase to be held in Hyd on June 3-5

The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID), Hyderabad Regional Chapter (HRC) will be hosting the fourth edition of its prestigious flagship event, IIID Showcase Insider X 2022, during June 3-5 at Hitex Exhibition Centre here with with the theme Telangana art and craft.

“This showcase is an attempt to reach out to all the designers and is the biggest event in this category held in the combined Telugu States. Hyderabad is the fastest growing city with respect to commercial and real estate, and the design fraternity has benefitted the most,’‘ Manoj Wahi, Chairperson, IIID - HRC said in a release.

There will be a special thrust on familiarising the design community on the options available from our country’s vast, rich and traditional artifacts and crafts, to suitably replace currently imported expensive options.

A bamboo workshop will educate the design fraternity on how bamboo as a sustainable material can be used for both structural and decorative purposes. The `Best out of Waste’ competition will sensitise students to minimise waste and how to recycle the waste to create structures and installations.

The exhibition will showcase the best and latest trends for interiors, with participation of over 120 exhibitors and 500 brands from 50 categories, according to the release.