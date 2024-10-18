Mohammad Basit ( 25 ) returned home at around 1 am on Thursday after watching a live cricket match involving former international cricketers in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.

For Basit, it was an unusual experience to return home past midnight or to watch a match so late.

In the Valley, where nightlife is altogether missing due to the prolonged conflict, a late-night sporting event brought an electrifying sense of joy to cricket buffs, particularly the young men born after the nineties.

“The announcement of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) event in September thrilled me to the core,” said Basit.

The LLC is a T20 cricket league featuring former international players.

Seven matches of the third edition of the league, which began on September 20, were played at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, drawing huge crowds to the venue, which was revamped under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP). The event marked the return of international cricket to the Valley after a 40-year hiatus.

The final match was played between Southern Super Stars and Konark Suryas Odisha on Wednesday evening, with more than 27,000 cricket enthusiasts watching the game.

“The Super Over of the match made it a thrilling spectacle with Southern Super Stars lifting the trophy,”said Mohammad Shahid.

He said that it was the first time in his life that he saw his favourite cricketers like Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill playing in the stadium while he watched.

During the event, the cricket enthusiasts were displaying placards like “IPL: Kashmir is ready” and “Kashmir wants king Kohli.”

It was a stark contrast to the two ODI matches hosted by the Valley in 1983 and 1985 when India faced off against West Indies and Australia, respectively.

During those games, a group of spectators raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and attempted to damage the pitch.

“There has been a significant change now. The people want international events to be organised here,” said Mohammad Rafi, a resident of Srinagar.

He said that such events would also help promote the local talent.

Promoting business

The international sporting activities will give a boost to businesses. The Legends League drew the spectators to Srinagar from across the country, invigorating local businesses such as hotels, restaurants and transport services.

Prominent businessman and former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), Sheikh Ashiq told businessline that business picked up by such activities.

“These events have a positive impact on business. We are looking forward to hosting more such events”, Ashiq said.