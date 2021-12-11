International Mountain Day: Top 5 peaks of India

International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11 every year to raise awareness on the significance of mountains. This year, the theme is Sustainable Mountain Tourism.

Due to several environmental crises and climate change, mountains are exposed to threats and exploitation. This day is celebrated to preserve their beauty and to create awareness.

According to the UN, 15 per cent of the world’s population lives in the mountains. The ecosystem also constitute half of the world’s biodiversity hotspots. 80 per cent of world’s food such as maize, potatoes, barley, sorghum, tomatoes and apples originate and are diversified in mountains.

Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world and is located in Nepal and China. Next comes K2, also called Mount Godwin Austen, located between Baltistan in north Pakistan and the Dafdar Township in China.

India’s mountains

Kangchenjunga, also known as the five treasures of snow, lies partly in India and Nepal. It is the world’s third largest mountain and is known for its breathtaking views from Darjeeling.

Nanda Devi is the second highest peak in India and the 23rd in the world. Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve is located in the Himalayan Mountains in the northern part of the country. Due to its inaccessibility, the Nanda Devi National Park has remained more or less intact.

Also see: Over 43% of amount sanctioned for tourism projects not released in last 7 years

Kamet is the third highest peak in the country. It is also located in a remote geographical area.

Santoro Kangri is the fourth highest peak in the country and is located near the Siachen glacier. It is the 31st-highest peak in the world.

Saser Kangri — located in Ladakh — comes in fifth in India and 35th in the world.