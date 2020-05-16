Investor’s Reading List: May 16, 2020

Catch up on events across asset classes this week with this curated reading list of BL’s interesting stories on investing.

The Big One

RIL’s rights is opening on May 20.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/reliance-rights-issue-to-open-on-may-20/article31598910.ece

Slow revival

The real estate sector may revive slowly with the office market likely to be first, says CBRE

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/real-estate/real-estate-revival-to-be-slow-set-for-consolidation-says-cbre/article31592933.ece

Downgraded

CLSA assigned no value Tata Motor’s Indian business in its recent stock downgrade.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/tata-motors-india-biz-holds-no-equity-value-jlr-the-only-driver-clsa/article31567231.ece

Vote please

Franklin Templeton wrote to investors urging them to vote on the winding up proposal.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/voting-against-closure-of-6-schemes-will-not-impact-decision-franklin-tells-investors/article31593437.ece

Going OTT

Indian premieres may now release first on Amazon Prime, with multiplexes shut

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/variety/amazon-prime-snags-bollywood-premiers-as-coronavirus-pandemic-closes-theatres/article31589218.ece

All settled

Aurobindo Pharma has settled an insider trading case with SEBI.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/aurobindo-pharma-promoters-pay-22-cr-settle-case-with-sebi/article31584592.ece

Still going?

Will Covid affect the going concern assessment, asks JR Varma.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/going-concern-assessment-in-the-covid-19-environment/article31592750.ece

Shining bright

Gold prices are looking up again as fears of a second wave and economic damage rise

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/gold-futures-surge-on-positive-demand/article31591500.ece