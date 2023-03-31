Audible is testing ad-supported access to select titles for non-subscribers, the company revealed in a blog post on its support page. According to a TechCrunch report, the test is limited and does not apply to paid members. The move indicates that the Amazon-owned platform is exploring an ad-based membership plan.

According to Audible, the test applies to a limited sub-section of titles on the platform. It includes audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. TechCrunch reported that the content providers were informed of the change and were given a chance to opt out of ads.

Also read: Here’s how Instagram’s collaborative collections will work

Amazon-owned Audible will stream a total of eight ads within 24 hours. Audible said that it also ensured that the ads are not heard frequently in a short period. The platform is conducting the test only in a few regions, TechCrunch added in its report.

The company’s Audible Plus membership is priced at $7.95 per month providing access to Audible Originals, audiobooks, sleep tracks, meditation programs, and podcasts, while the Audible Premium Plus plan at $14.95 comes with other exclusive features.

Also read: Here’s what you should know about Meta Verified in India