Isha Ambani appointed to board of trustees of Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Isha Ambani has been appointed to the Board of Trustees of Simthsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, for a four-year term beginning September 23, this year, the National Museum of Asian Art said in a statement.
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art is part of the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum, education and research complex, based in the US.
The Smithsonian’s 17-member Board of Regents consists of the Chief Justice of the US, the Vice President of the US, three members of the US Senate, three members of the US House of Representatives, and nine citizens.
The Board of Regents is responsible for the administration of the Smithsonian. Isha will be one of the youngest board members of the National Museum of Asian Art, which was the Smithsonian’s first dedicated art museum and opened as the Freer Gallery of Art in 1923.
Isha’s vision and passion for the arts is expected to accelerate the Smithsonian’s efforts to make their collections and expertise more accessible and compelling and enable better understanding and celebration of Indian and Asian arts and cultures.
The appointees to the board come to the museum as it prepares for its centennial in 2023 – a milestone celebration and a springboard for the museum’s transformative vision for its next century, which will broaden and deepen the museum’s impact and reach, both onsite and online.
