ISRO gives space enthusiasts a chance to be over the moon!

Space enthusiasts closely tracking the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) can now have merchandise of the research agency with Black White Orange (BWO), a leading brand licensing company. It will be launched on Independence Day (August 15). Incidentally, ISRO was established on August 15, 1969, and it’s a fitting tribute as the range goes live on Independence Day this year, says a BWO press release.

Designed by BWO’s in-house creative studio, each design is steeped in the science of space exploration and ISRO’s triumph and exploits with the same. And there’s no shortage of inspiration with projects like the Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan II or the barrage of launch vehicles and rockets that ISRO has in its arsenal.

ISRO merchandise will soon be available in its website to reach every household in the country. Starting with apparel, consumers can also expect other categories like bags, novelty and stationery in the near future.

‘Make in India’ spirit

Staying true to ‘Make in India’, the merchandise line will endeavour to create awareness and interest amongst students, children and public, in the domain of space science and technology, and propagate its astounding achievements. Soon, the official ISRO range will also be available across leading online and offline platforms under Black White Orange’s private label — A47.

Bhavik Vora, Founder & CEO, Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd, says, “India has come a long way since its Independence and as we celebrate our 74th Independence year and move towards the landmark 75th in 2022, we thought of creating one of India’s first true blue Indian brands that celebrates some of our most loved institutions and culture.”