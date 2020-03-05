James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ delays release due to Covid-19 outbreak

MGM, Universal and James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson on Wednesday announced that the release of 007 franchise’s upcoming film ‘No Time to Die’ will be postponed until November owing to coronavirus-related.

The film was originally slated for a release on April 2. But it will now be released on November 12 worldwide and November 25 for US.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020,” the official Twitter account for James Bond film tweeted.

“The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020,” it further said.

Earlier in February, Deadline had reported that Daniel Craig and the cast will not attend the Beijing screening of the film, apart from skipping the publicity tour of China due to health risks. As a result, the makers of the film had called off the China tour.

Had the film been released as planned, the outbreak would have cost the film millions of dollars, according to experts.

“Update: The release of #NoTimeToDie has officially been shifted to November to counteract the coronavirus. It's a smart move. Considering China is shut down, that would have likely cost the Bond film hundreds of millions alone,” tweeted film critic Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso).

According to a New York Post report, the makers had expected the film to become the highest-grossing film in the James Bond franchise, with expected revenues of more than $1 billion worldwide.

Over 93,000 of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 3,100. As of Wednesday, India confirmed 29 cases.