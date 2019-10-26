James Bond's 'No Time To Die' wraps up filming

Capsule: Universal health coverage
The filming for the twenty fifth movie in James Bond series has been completed. A tweet on James Bond’s official twitter handle said: “That’s a wrap on #NoTimeToDie. See you in cinemas April 2020. #Bond25.”
The official website of James Bond franchise noted that the movie, titled No Time To Die, had completed filming on October 25 at Pinewood Studios.
In a picture posted on the Twitter account, Daniel Craig, who plays the lead role of James Bond, showed holding a clapper board along with Cary Fukunaga, the movie's director. The clapper board was marked with the last day of filming 25/10/19.
This is the fifth time Daniel Craig is playing the role of James Bond. He essayed the role of British secret agent in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).
No Time To Die is expected to be released in India on April 3 2020.
The world premier of the first movie in the James Bond series – Dr No – was on October 5 1962. Fans of this secret agent celebrate October 5 as James Bond day.
