JioSaavn extends the Live Anywhere experience for users

JioSaavn, Indian online music streaming service, is introducing phase two of the JioSaavn Live Anywhere experience for its paid users. It is an initiative to keep live music thriving while offering alternate revenue streams to artists, the music platform mentioned in the official release.

JioSaavn featured several artists including Ankur Tewari, Palash Sen, Nikhita Gandhi, Anand Bhaskar Collective, and Taba Chake, among others since April of this year.

Elevating this experience for JioSaavn Pro users, Live Anywhere will now host renowned Bollywood singer B.Praak.

Since 2017, the singer and music composer has witnessed a steady increase in JioSaavn, with over 712 million lifetime streams, and a growing fanbase of over 11.3 million (to date).

JioSaavn will host Live Anywhere with B Praak this Sunday on BookMyShow’s video streaming platform.

This event is free for JioSaavn Pro subscribers while those on the freemium product can either purchase a Pro subscription on JioSaavn and claim their free ticket to the show or purchase a ticket from BookMyShow for ₹399. Fans buying tickets from BMS will also get a year’s subscription to JioSaavn Pro, JioSaavn noted.

Speaking about this edition of Live Anywhere, Mihir Shah, Vice President of Consumer Revenue, JioSaavn said in an official statement: “We are always experimenting with content and identified an appetite among consumers for live renditions. With gigs and concerts on hold for the moment, we wanted to bring live music to our pro users.

Shah added: “We came up with a sustainable solution, which was rewarding for every partner involved, most of all our customers. This activity is a step in a direction to provide consumers with maximum benefits for their subscription.”