JioSaavn extends the Live Anywhere experience for users

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
JioSaavn, Indian online music streaming service, is introducing phase two of the JioSaavn Live Anywhere experience for its paid users. It is an initiative to keep live music thriving while offering alternate revenue streams to artists, the music platform mentioned in the official release.
JioSaavn featured several artists including Ankur Tewari, Palash Sen, Nikhita Gandhi, Anand Bhaskar Collective, and Taba Chake, among others since April of this year.
Elevating this experience for JioSaavn Pro users, Live Anywhere will now host renowned Bollywood singer B.Praak.
Since 2017, the singer and music composer has witnessed a steady increase in JioSaavn, with over 712 million lifetime streams, and a growing fanbase of over 11.3 million (to date).
JioSaavn will host Live Anywhere with B Praak this Sunday on BookMyShow’s video streaming platform.
This event is free for JioSaavn Pro subscribers while those on the freemium product can either purchase a Pro subscription on JioSaavn and claim their free ticket to the show or purchase a ticket from BookMyShow for ₹399. Fans buying tickets from BMS will also get a year’s subscription to JioSaavn Pro, JioSaavn noted.
Speaking about this edition of Live Anywhere, Mihir Shah, Vice President of Consumer Revenue, JioSaavn said in an official statement: “We are always experimenting with content and identified an appetite among consumers for live renditions. With gigs and concerts on hold for the moment, we wanted to bring live music to our pro users.
Shah added: “We came up with a sustainable solution, which was rewarding for every partner involved, most of all our customers. This activity is a step in a direction to provide consumers with maximum benefits for their subscription.”
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...