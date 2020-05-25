Variety

JK Rowling offers to pay a year’s salary to employee who pranked the UK government on Twitter

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

An unknown person had pranked the United Kingdom government on Sunday by posting an unauthorized tweet from one of the government’s official Twitter handles.

The act was lauded by the Harry Potter author JK Rowling who offered to pay a year’s salary to whoever had posted the tweet.

The tweet was in criticism of the government and its handling of the current pandemic.

Now removed, the tweet posted from the official handle of the UK Civil Service as shared by netizens on Twitter, read, “ "Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with such truth twisters?"

The tweet was later removed by the account, but not before it went viral with netizens sharing screenshots of the same.

“An unauthorised tweet was posted on a government channel this evening. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter,” UK’s Cabinet office later posted from their account.

Author JK Rowling responding to the Cabinet’s tweet, wrote, “When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary.”

The incident comes amid criticism for the UK government and its Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic in the country.

Jonhson is also being criticized for letting off influential adviser, Dominic Cummings who had earlier breached Britain’s lockdown rules by driving across the country while falling ill with the coronavirus , according to a New York Times report.

The UK has reported over 2.6 lakh cases of Covid-19 so far with fatalities surpassing 36,000 as per reports.

