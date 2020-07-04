Jodie Comer explains her decision to leave social media

“Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer says she exited social media as she couldn’t stop herself from reading negative things about her.

In an interview with British outlet OK Magazine, the Emmy winner said she has taken herself off from all the platforms until she gets some “self-control“.

“Until I get some self-control and manage not to go and seek out negative things on social media, I think it’s best for me to take a little step back,” Comer said.

“Also now, in this time, I am trying to be a little bit conscious of what I use it for. It feels a bit wrong to me to be doing any sort of self-promotion at the moment, so I’m trying to be a little bit wary of that, while also being communicative and speaking to people,” she added.

Comer said social media is a “tricky thing” and she is still trying to “figure it out“.

On the work front, the actor most recently reprised her role of Villanelle in the third season of “Killing Eve”. She will next star opposite Ryan Reynolds in Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy”.