John Krasinski’s YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ to move to CBS All Access: Report

John Krasinski’s weekly feel-good YouTube series Some Good News has been licensed by ViacomCBS, according to a report.

This makes the series that was available for free on YouTube accessible only through Viacom’s streaming service CBS All Access, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

New episodes of Some Good News will stream exclusively on the service with a new host. Krasinski will no longer host the show, and will instead assume a producing role for it. A new host will be announced later, the report said.

The episodes will be moved to the company’s other linear networks after all the episodes have been streamed on All Access,

The company is yet to specify which networks will get access to the show or for how long the new episodes will stream exclusively on its streaming service, the report said.

Krasinski had launched the show in March with the aim to produce positive content amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its launch, the YouTube channel has garnered over 2 million subscribers, with more than 70 million views. One of the show’s most popular episodes, episode 7 that features a reunion of the cast from the popular American sitcom The Office, had over 11 million views.

The actor had initially been hesitant to strike a deal with networks, as he had aimed to make the content free and accessible to audiences across the globe.

Moreover, ViacomCBS’ streaming service is only available in the US. Viewers from across the globe may not be able to access future episodes of the show once it moves to All Access, according to The Verge.