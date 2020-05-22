John Krasinski’s YouTube series ‘Some Good News’ to move to CBS All Access: Report

Apple’s HomePod: This smart speaker is all about music
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
John Krasinski’s weekly feel-good YouTube series Some Good News has been licensed by ViacomCBS, according to a report.
This makes the series that was available for free on YouTube accessible only through Viacom’s streaming service CBS All Access, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
New episodes of Some Good News will stream exclusively on the service with a new host. Krasinski will no longer host the show, and will instead assume a producing role for it. A new host will be announced later, the report said.
The episodes will be moved to the company’s other linear networks after all the episodes have been streamed on All Access,
The company is yet to specify which networks will get access to the show or for how long the new episodes will stream exclusively on its streaming service, the report said.
Krasinski had launched the show in March with the aim to produce positive content amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since its launch, the YouTube channel has garnered over 2 million subscribers, with more than 70 million views. One of the show’s most popular episodes, episode 7 that features a reunion of the cast from the popular American sitcom The Office, had over 11 million views.
The actor had initially been hesitant to strike a deal with networks, as he had aimed to make the content free and accessible to audiences across the globe.
Moreover, ViacomCBS’ streaming service is only available in the US. Viewers from across the globe may not be able to access future episodes of the show once it moves to All Access, according to The Verge.
Great sound quality with a deep rich chocolaty bass and room-sensing abilities, plus a layer of Siri-style ...
The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography was my steed of choice for the trip from LA to San Francisco
Tom Flack recalls special moments with the former Ford CEO
Tom Flack, Chief Purchasing Officer, says it is important for suppliers to reinvent themselves after this ...
The extension of moratorium could spell trouble for banks without a one-time restructuring window
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But a few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...