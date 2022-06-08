Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets box office on fire

After a string of theatrical blockbusters from the Telugu and Kannada film industries, it is now Kollywood’s turn to set the box office on fire — all thanks to actor Kamal Haasan’s stellar return to the silver screen after four years, with his latest film Vikram.

As per trade estimates, the film which hit the big screens on June 3, has minted over ₹200 crore in worldwide box office collection so far.

‘Well received’

“#Vikram enters the ₹200 cr WW gross club,” Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker, tweeted on Tuesday. In another tweet, Bala said Vikram has crossed the $2-million gross mark in the USA, which is a rare feat for a Tamil movie.

“It’s a straight blockbuster. The film is received well not just in Tamil, but in all languages. It marks the end of Kamal Haasan’s hiatus and people have welcomed him with open arms,” said Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI). Gianchandani added that the film is seeing occupancy levels of 85-90 per cent not just on weekends, but also during weekdays despite releasing in a non-festive season.

Vishal Sawhney, Director and CEO, Carnival Cinemas, said, Vikram has become a rage at the box office ever since its release. “The movie is doing exceptionally well in Carnival Cinemas. We need such strong content featuring mega stars that augurs well for cinemas post lockdown.”

Post-Covid success

The film has also emerged the biggest post-pandemic success for Kollywood. Several movies that released, including Vijay’s Beast and Suriya’s Etharkum Thunindhavan, did not do as expected while Ajith Kumar’s Valimai grossed over ₹200 crore despite mixed reactions.

On the other hand, director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR (Telugu) and actor Yash’s KGF-Chapter 2 (Kannada) smashed several Bollywood box office records taking south Indian films to national prominence. According to trade estimates, both the films have grossed over ₹1,000 crore each in global collections.

“If the content is good, then sky is the limit. This, we have seen in the case of RRR, KGF Chapter-2, Pushpa and many other films. Down south has a galaxy of big stars delivering quality content which is reflecting in the box office numbers. That is why Vikram is also doing extremely well,” Rajendra Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at Inox Leisure Ltd, said.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the film’s case includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in a cameo. The film has also been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.