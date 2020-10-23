Kapil Dev undergoes emergency angioplasty; wishes pour in

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev underwent an emergency coronary angioplasty after complaining of chest pain, according to a statement by Fortis Escorts hospital.
Fortis Escorts hospital in a statement on Friday said that Dev had arrived at the hospital's emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 complaining of chest pain, according to an NDTV report.
He was then evaluated following which "an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night," the statement read as quoted by the report.
The statement further added that Dev was now in a stable condition under the close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. He is expected to get discharged in couple of days.
Best wishes for the cricket legend began pouring in on social media following the news.
“Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev,” wrote Virat Kohli.
“My prayers are with you hope you get well soon #Kapildev paji,” tweeted cricketer Irfan Pathan.
Anil Kumble wrote on Twitter, “Get well soon Paaji @therealkapildev.”
“Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always,” Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.
“Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev Sir .. Take care & God Bless,” Suresh Raina wrote.
“Dear paji @therealkapildev ! Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please Folded hands after cricket I still need some golfing Man golfing lessons Fisted hand #legend,” tweeted Yuvraj Singh.
Saina Nehwal, Harsha Bhogle, Aakash Chopra and Shashi Tharoor, among others also wished the cricketer a speedy recovery.
