Ketan Mehta, Nina Sabnani to be honoured at Animation Masters Summit 2021

Renowned filmmaker, media entrepreneur and a pioneer of the Indian animation industry, Ketan Mehta, and path-breaking artist, filmmaker and art academic Nina Sabnani will be honoured at the 2021 edition of Animation Masters Summit. Organised by Toonz Media Group, the virtual summit will be held from May 4 to 8 over the Zoom platform.
Nina Sabnani, who teaches at the IDC School of Design, at IIT Bombay, is one of the first women artists to foray into the field of animation in India. Recipient of several national and international awards, she won the national award for her film Hum Chitra Banate Hai.
Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital Edition begins
Sabnani will be honoured with the Legend of Indian Animation Award at the summit.
Mehta is the founder of Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics, a leading visual arts academy in India, and Cosmos Maya Studios, one of the top animation studios in the country best known for popular animation IPs like Motu Patlu, Kisna, Vir-the robot boy, Eena Meena Deeka, etc.
He will be conferred with the Special Contribution to Indian Animation Industry Award for his overall contributions to the industry. Both the awards will be presented at the inaugural session of the summit on May 4.
Getting more animated in a Covid-19 world
The five-day summit will include sessions by stalwarts from diverse fields of media and entertainment across the world. Renowned Indian film-maker Subhash Ghai will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session
The theme for this edition of the summit is “Embracing Diversity: Finding beauty in our differences”. The Summit will also have two panel discussions – one on the scope of animation in Education Technology (EdTech) and another curated by Animation World Network (AWN) focusing on diversity in the kids entertainment industry.
Delegates can register for the event for free by logging on to www.animationsummit.in
