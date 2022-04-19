K.G.F.2’s unstoppable run at the box office 

Soon after the Telugu megahit RRR stormed the box office pan India, here comes a Kannada film – the Yash-starrer K.G.F. 2 – which is on course to become India’s highest-grossing movie ever, toppling Dangal. The 2016-17 Aamir Khan-starrer had collected nearly ₹2,000 crore.

The K.G.F 2 juggernaut refuses to slow down, collecting ₹625 crore at the global box office in a span of five days. With such massive box office collections, the Kannada film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, has already entered the ranks of the 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. As of Tuesday K.G.F. 2 stood ninth among the top-grossing films. In his tweet on Tuesday, film trade analyst and critic, Taran Adarsh, called the film unstoppable, after doing well on a working day, Monday, as well. He said the film had passed the Monday test, earning ₹73 crore that day. Adarsh believes that if the film is able to maintain its pace, it will be able to break Dangal’s six-year record.

K.G.F 2’s stellar response comes nearly a month after the release of the Teluegu film RRR, which also seized the top spot, ranking third among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. RRR is the only film since 2017 to break into the top 3 spot.

Experts believe that the back-to-back success of movies in 2022 harkens to the revival of Indian cinema after the Covid pandemic demolished the theatre-viewing experience for the past two years.

“ Sooryavanshi’s release in November 2021 started the revival drawing audience back to the theatres,” explained Adarsh. In the past five months, films such as Gangubai, Kashmir Files, Pushpa have done well. “Cinema-goers continue to gravitate towards large budget films and regional content. We believe regional content dubbed in Hindi is a structural trend, which augurs well for exhibitors, as it offers a variety of content and acts as a cushion if the film fails to succeed at the Hindi box office.

“This is a win-win proposition for South India’s movie industry,” said Karan Taurani of Elara Capital.

Another trend that will be cemented in producers’ and investors’ minds is that South cinema is going to have appeal among the Hindi-speaking audience, according to Taurani.

“The success of RRR has raised producer confidence to create more large budget films, as they continue to be well received. We believe regional content dubbed in Hindi is a structural trend, which augurs well for exhibitors, as it gives them a selection of content and acts as a cushion in the event the film fails to succeed at the Hindi box office,” he added.