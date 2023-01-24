Netflix has planned to enforce password-sharing rules “more broadly” toward the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company’s latest earnings report revealed.

The new rules may be enforced through IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity.

“As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with,” the company said.

The OTT platform anticipates that the change might receive some ‘cancel reaction’ in many markets but will serve its long-term goal of increased revenue.

The Verge reported that Netflix has been testing ways to crack down on password sharing in South America and began prompting users in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru to pay for an extra sub-account.

The OTT platform has not disclosed any information on pricing or the date of launch in India. Reports suggest that it could come into force in April 2023.

The platform has also introduced the ability to transfer profiles and manage logged-in devices in line to crack down on password sharing.

