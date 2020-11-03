Kochi hoteliers ready with own food delivery app

Hotliers in Kochi city is all set to launch an online app – Rezoy – this month for food aggregation and distribution.

Around 200 hoteliers in the city will be part of the pilot project to counter the stiff competition meted out from other online food aggregators and suppliers, said Aziz Moosa, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association.

Many hotel owners, right from smallest eateries to three-star facilities, have shown interest in joining the project especially in the wake of a competition in the Covid times.

He pointed out that business in many hotels in the city was down even after the government has allowed full-fledged functioning of restaurants after unlock. The business of majority hotels in the city was affected in the lockdown period due to restrictions imposed by the authorities.

The launching of the new food delivery app assumes greater significance to recoup the business of all the association members who lost a considerable volume in the last eight months. The mobile application will immediately make available for hoteliers to deliver food directly with their own arrangements, he said.

Plans are afoot to extend the service of the app to other parts of the State as there are more than 30,000 members in the association, he added.