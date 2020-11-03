Kochi hoteliers ready with own food delivery app

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Hotliers in Kochi city is all set to launch an online app – Rezoy – this month for food aggregation and distribution.
Around 200 hoteliers in the city will be part of the pilot project to counter the stiff competition meted out from other online food aggregators and suppliers, said Aziz Moosa, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association.
Many hotel owners, right from smallest eateries to three-star facilities, have shown interest in joining the project especially in the wake of a competition in the Covid times.
He pointed out that business in many hotels in the city was down even after the government has allowed full-fledged functioning of restaurants after unlock. The business of majority hotels in the city was affected in the lockdown period due to restrictions imposed by the authorities.
The launching of the new food delivery app assumes greater significance to recoup the business of all the association members who lost a considerable volume in the last eight months. The mobile application will immediately make available for hoteliers to deliver food directly with their own arrangements, he said.
Plans are afoot to extend the service of the app to other parts of the State as there are more than 30,000 members in the association, he added.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...