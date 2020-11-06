LaCONES brings international experts together for wildlife conservation

Our Bureau

Hyderabad, November 6

The Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), a CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)’s dedicated lab for wildlife research and conservation in India, has brought together international experts to discuss issues relating to wildlife conservation.

Nearly 700 wildlife biologists, veterinarians, scientists, students and conservationists from across the world took part in the international e-conference on ‘Recent Advances and Status of Wildlife Forensics’.

Director-General CSIR Shekhar Mande inaugurated the conference. He commended LaCONES for its long-standing efforts at developing tools in wildlife forensics and underlined the need for various stakeholders to come together for conservation.

Also read: A Chipko movement redux

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change stressed on the need for wildlife forensics as India undertakes several major conservation efforts for big cats to marine life.

Director CCMB Rakesh Mishra said, “CCMB is known for its contributions in animal forensics using DNA-based technology. We are expanding our efforts in plant forensics. Both together will be very helpful for tighter quality control, build effective regulations, and boost our bioeconomy.”

The conference discussed the global status of wildlife crime, molecular technologies available to tackle the same, and their applications for law enforcement. The participants were addressed by world-renowned wildlife experts. These included leaders from various government and non-government organisations in wildlife conservation and sustainable development such as TRAFFIC International, USA, TRACE Wildlife Forensic Network, UK, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, India, Global Tiger Forum and Lawyers’ Initiative for Forest and Environment.

Also read: Do animals have a legal persona?

They shared views on legal applications of wildlife DNA forensics and law enforcement. A panel discussion was also conducted on possible measures to counter tiger poaching and illegal trade in India.