LaCONES brings international experts together for wildlife conservation

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Our Bureau
Hyderabad, November 6
The Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES), a CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)’s dedicated lab for wildlife research and conservation in India, has brought together international experts to discuss issues relating to wildlife conservation.
Nearly 700 wildlife biologists, veterinarians, scientists, students and conservationists from across the world took part in the international e-conference on ‘Recent Advances and Status of Wildlife Forensics’.
Director-General CSIR Shekhar Mande inaugurated the conference. He commended LaCONES for its long-standing efforts at developing tools in wildlife forensics and underlined the need for various stakeholders to come together for conservation.
Also read: A Chipko movement redux
Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change stressed on the need for wildlife forensics as India undertakes several major conservation efforts for big cats to marine life.
Director CCMB Rakesh Mishra said, “CCMB is known for its contributions in animal forensics using DNA-based technology. We are expanding our efforts in plant forensics. Both together will be very helpful for tighter quality control, build effective regulations, and boost our bioeconomy.”
The conference discussed the global status of wildlife crime, molecular technologies available to tackle the same, and their applications for law enforcement. The participants were addressed by world-renowned wildlife experts. These included leaders from various government and non-government organisations in wildlife conservation and sustainable development such as TRAFFIC International, USA, TRACE Wildlife Forensic Network, UK, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, India, Global Tiger Forum and Lawyers’ Initiative for Forest and Environment.
Also read: Do animals have a legal persona?
They shared views on legal applications of wildlife DNA forensics and law enforcement. A panel discussion was also conducted on possible measures to counter tiger poaching and illegal trade in India.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
A dargah in a North Karnataka village retains the secular traditions and principles that once defined India
To ask, did you hide feminine symbols in the patriarchal Church of the time?
Terrie Samundra’s Kaali Khuhi, now streaming on Netflix, uses the horror genre to highlight Punjab’s history ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...