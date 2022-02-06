Lata Mangeshkar’s 7 popular southern Indian film songs

Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. She tested postive for Covid-19 in early January and was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar began her career as a singer in 1942 and has recorded many songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. These include songs in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Here is a quick look at some of these songs:

1. Kadali Kandali This song from the 1974 Malayalam film Nellu is Lata Mangeshkar first and perhaps only song sung in Malayalam

2. Nidurapora Thammuda

Lata Mangeshkar sang this song from the Telugu film Santhanam, released in 1955. The song was sung along with Ghantasala and the music was composed by Susarla Dakshinamoorthy.

3. Valaiyosai Kala Kalavena

Valaiyosai Kala Kalavena from the film 1988 Tamil film Sathya, starring Kamal Hassan, was sung by SP Balasubramaniam and Lata Mangeshkar. The song was composed by Illayaraja.

4. Ellare irathiro

Lata Mangeshkar had also sung a few songs in Kannada. Ellare irathiro was from the 1967 Kannda movie Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna. It was composed by Lakshman Barlekar.

5. Bellane Belagayithu

Bellane Belagayithu is the second Kannada song sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the 1967 Kannada movie Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna.

6. Enthan Kannaalan Enthan Kannalan was composed for the 1956 Tamil flick - “Vaana Ratham”. The film incidentally was the Tamil version of the Hindi movie “Udan Khatola”. The music was scored by Naushad Ali.

7. Aararo Aararo

This songs was sung for the Tamil film Anand in 1987 and was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

There are many more such masterpieces. Indeed, her voice will live on!