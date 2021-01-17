LeBron James says he is really excited about 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
NBA star LeBron James says he is looking forward to the July release of "Space Jam: A New Legacy", a remake of the 1996 hit movie starring basketball legend Michael Jordan.
James shared his excitement about the project as he posted the first teaser of the movie on Instagram.
"LET'S GO!!!!! @spacejammovie coming at y'all in just a few months from now! I'm so EXCITED about this project! CAN NOT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE!" the 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player captioned the clip which features him alongside popular Looney tunes character Bugs Bunny.
He also shared two screenshots from the teaser video.
"'Space Jam: A New Legacy' will be directed by Terence Nance and produced by "Black Panther" helmer Ryan Coogler as well as James. It is set to hit theatres and HBO Max on July 16.
This will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" (2015).
The original "Space Jam" was a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...