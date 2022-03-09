Lexus launches all-new NX 350h starting at ₹64.90 lakh

Lexus India on Wednesday has launched the all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h priced between ₹64.90 lakh and ₹71.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and said that it is also looking at the feasibility of driving in battery electric vehicles, setting the stage for the next chapter of the Lexus brand.

The sports utility vehicle (SUV) is available in Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants priced at ₹64.90 lakh, ₹69.50 lakh and ₹71.60 lakh respectively. It has been designed to meet the diverse lifestyles of guests worldwide by rejuvenating the key pillars of the vehicle which are electrification, design, driving signature, and advanced technologies, the company said. “The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models in India. It was first launched in India in 2018 and since then it has received an overwhelming response and with the new 2022 model, we are confident that it will set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, safety, and much refined environment-friendly self-charging hybrid electric technology,” Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said.

He said, the NX would strengthen Lexus’s presence in the luxury car market and it has received good response on the pre-bookings l announced in January. The company is also offering a customised “Lexus Pro care service package”, including one-year periodic maintenance as a complimentary.

The all-new NX 350h comes with a hybrid system, which combines a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine with a high-output motor.