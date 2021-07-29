Life lessons from an ad man’s career

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Ad man Ramesh Narayan hopes his life lessons, catalogued in his book titled “A Different Route to Success”, will help readers ease their way through life. “This is an effort to highlight significant events and phases in my life,” says Narayan.
The book gives readers a ringside view of Narayan’s professional life, from which he retired at the age of 50, after running Canco Advertising, an advertising agency he founded and ran for 24 years.
Narayan’s second innings, after retirement, saw him remain active in advertising industry matters. He was President, India Chapter, International Advertising Association, and Area Director – APAC on the World board of the IAA. He was also one of the five members of the core team that pulled-off the memorable IAA World Congress 2019 at Kochi.
Before he retired, Narayan, now 65, was probably the youngest person to complete two years each as President, The Advertising Club, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Director, Audit Bureau of Circulation and the National Readership Survey Council, Chairman, Planning Committee, AdAsia 2003, and Execom Member, Asian Federation of Advertising Associations.
All proceeds from the sale of this book will go to the Rotary Club of Bombay.
