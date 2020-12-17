Mahindra Group aims to skill 1 million youth by 2025

Mahindra Group has committed to skilling 1 million under-resourced youth by 2025, the conglomerate announced on Thursday.

Mahindra Group announced today in its 75th milestone year, initiatives such as Mahindra Pride Schools & Classrooms, SMART ACADEMY, SMART Plus, and Surya Mitra have skilled 5 lakh youth and Mahindra Pride School alone has created 100,000 jobs in the last 15 years.

The group has committed to further skill 5 lakh youth in the next five years, it announced at an event today where Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group unveiled ‘The Job Factory’ a coffee table book that chronicles riveting stories of 75 young alumni of Mahindra Pride School.

“Mahindra Pride School was created with an aim to nurture and unlock the potential of youth from weaker sections of our society. The more I interact with the Pride School alumni I wonder why we address them as youth from ‘weaker’ sections, their indomitable spirit in fact makes them the ‘stronger’ section of our society. Their achievements and career trajectory strongly complement this viewpoint,” said Mahindra.

Mahindra Pride School (MPS) is a Mahindra Group CSR initiative established in 2005 that aims to skill the youth of India. The Mahindra Pride program was designed with the Naandi Foundation to operate as a hub and spoke model. The hub is Mahindra Pride Schools, and the spoke is Mahindra Pride classrooms set up within Polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Arts & Science colleges across the country.

MPS is meant exclusively for youth (18-25 years) from socially disadvantaged sections such as SC, ST, OBC, Notified Tribes (NT) and De-notified Tribes (DNT).

Sheetal Mehta, Senior Vice President – CSR, Mahindra Group, said, “Our graduates being offered placements based on skills learned at Mahindra Pride Schools. We are confident that in the future too we will be able to create more jobs by focusing on demand-driven skills training.”