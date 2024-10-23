Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd, has launched a 100-room resort “Club Mahindra Pavagadh” in Gujarat.
The company stated in a filing with the stock exchanges on Wednesday that the property, spread across seven acres, is in proximity to the UNESCO-listed Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park in the Panchmahal district of the state.
The new resort boasts of manicured gardens, a swimming pool, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and is designed to cater to families looking to unwind, explore, and reconnect in a relaxing environment in Pavagadh, the company added.
Manoj Bhat, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, stated, “This launch aligns with our brand’s commitment to creating magical moments for our members. The proximity to the UNESCO-listed Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park enhances the cultural richness of the resort experience. This launch reflects our vision of delivering exceptional vacation ownership experiences that blend comfort, culture, and nature seamlessly.”
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.