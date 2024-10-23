Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd, has launched a 100-room resort “Club Mahindra Pavagadh” in Gujarat.

The company stated in a filing with the stock exchanges on Wednesday that the property, spread across seven acres, is in proximity to the UNESCO-listed Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park in the Panchmahal district of the state.

The new resort boasts of manicured gardens, a swimming pool, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and is designed to cater to families looking to unwind, explore, and reconnect in a relaxing environment in Pavagadh, the company added.

Manoj Bhat, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, stated, “This launch aligns with our brand’s commitment to creating magical moments for our members. The proximity to the UNESCO-listed Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park enhances the cultural richness of the resort experience. This launch reflects our vision of delivering exceptional vacation ownership experiences that blend comfort, culture, and nature seamlessly.”